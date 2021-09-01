State parks in Lake Tahoe Basin closed until further notice

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — State parks in the Lake Tahoe Basin will be closed until further notice as crews try to gain the upper hand in the fight against the Caldor Fire.

California State Parks officials made the announcement Wednesday, saying the closures are “based on public safety, saving cultural artifacts & deploying personnel for all wildfire incidents.”

The U.S. Forest Service closed all national forests in the state starting Tuesday to limit the chances of new fires igniting. They are expected to reopen by mid-September.

Multiple parks are fully closed in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer counties, as well as across the state line on the Nevada side of the lake. The California Department of Parks and Recreation compiled the following list of parks that are closed until further notice as a result of the Caldor Fire:

Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park in Amador County is still open for day use but camping will not be allowed until further notice.

By Wednesday, the Caldor Fire had burned over 200,000 acres and was 20% contained.