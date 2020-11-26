State senator calls for data justifying why indoor operations should stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A California state senator is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide data he’s used to make recent decisions in restricting parts of the economy.

This comes as 95% of the state has had to halt indoor dining operations last week.

“Because the Governor has prioritized that his decision making is science and data-driven, then I believe this should impress his sensibility that this information be provided,” said Sen. Andreas Borgeas, R-Fresno.

The Republican sent a letter to Newsom this week, specifically asking for data justifying the move, requesting the numbers, methodology and findings in the state linking indoor restaurant operations to COVID-19 cases.

“Simply, can you please help us as legislators, please help us as members of the public understand the basis upon which these consequential decisions are being made?” he asked.

Recent data from Los Angeles County suggested restaurants and bars accounted for 3.1% of its COVID-19 cases.

But the Central Valley senator noted that not all counties in the state have access to that kind of data.

“What’s essential is that if California counties are reporting at a certain level, and then public policy being made at the state level is using that, then I think it should be transparently provided to the public,” Borgeas said.

Newsom’s administration pulled what it called an “emergency brake” in the state’s tired economic reopening system, requiring many businesses in the majority of the state to stop operating indoors.

The data made available broadly shows a surge in cases, hospitalizations and the rate at which people are testing positive for the virus.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented number and new rise in cases here in the state of California,” Newsom said Monday.

As of Wednesday, the administration has not responded to Borgeas’ request.