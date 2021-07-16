State water board deputy director discusses Lake Oroville drought concerns

All eyes are on the state’s reservoirs as water levels dip lower and lower in this drought, lessening what all Californians have to draw on.

Four years ago, the biggest crisis at Lake Oroville was the state of the crumbling spillway with water seeping through.

Fast forward to 2021, and the state of the water levels there in Butte County and other lakes around California are causing concern because of drought.



Just because the rain and snowpack runoff haven’t happened as they normally do this year, water and electricity demand hasn’t dropped off and may even be higher because of extended high heat.

Erik Ekdahl, the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Water Rights deputy director, joined Sonseeahray to explain how close we are to a crisis.