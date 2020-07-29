State withholds coronavirus relief funds as Atwater defies public health orders

ATWATER, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Atwater is doubling down and at Monday’s city council meeting Mayor Paul Creighton upheld the council’s resolution declaring themselves a sanctuary city for businesses and churches.

“They are trying to put a gun to our heads to make us fold,” Creighton said Monday. “They want our citizens to feel scared and vulnerable. Don’t be.”

Mayor Creighton said they are doing what they can to help protect small businesses.

“Some businesses are open but there’s such confusion and such chaos that we’re actually losing one or two businesses a week, going out of business because of what’s going on with the pandemic,” the mayor said.

On Thursday, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services sent a letter to the city of Atwater saying the state is withholding up to nearly $400,000 in emergency coronavirus relief funding until they comply with state public health orders and repeal their resolution.

“Because of one resolution of solidarity and support, the governor has withheld federal funding stream to the people of Atwater, ignoring everything else we have done as a city to take this pandemic seriously,” Creighton said.

The letter was sent in response to the city’s declaration.

Atwater now has the second highest positive COVID-19 case rate in Merced County and Cal OES says hospitalizations are also on the rise.

“We’re not taking this pandemic lightly. We’re doing what we need to do to survive and stay safe,” Mayor Creighton said.

Creighton said they anticipated the state’s response and were able to balance the city’s budget without it.

Despite refusing to repeal the resolution, he said they still want the money because they said it is not the state’s funds to begin with.

“Give us the money we need to fight this so we can fix this public health crisis,” the mayor said. “We’re sorry that it came to this but we still want your help, we still need your help. You’re still our governor.”

Creighton said he may plan a trip up to the Capitol to try to speak with the governor in person to get those emergency funds and additional resources.