CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Parishioners in Ceres are upset after a religious statue was stolen from outside a Catholic church.

The statue “Our Lady Fatima” was stolen last week. Church leaders said it was recently found and will soon be returned to where it belongs.

“It’s a place where people come and pray and kind of do a little bit of reflection,” said Maria Nevarez, with St. Jude’s Religious Education.

The “Our Lady Fatima” statue and three statues of children stood outside St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Ceres for decades.

“We venerate the Mother of God, so it’s kind of like a motherly figure for us,” Nevarez said.

Church leaders discovered the statue missing and believe someone stole it sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

“This is an image that has been there for about 50 years, so it means a lot to the community,” Nevarez said. “I was really in shock, and I didn’t understand why somebody would do that.”

Parishioners visit the site often to pray and seek guidance. For Catholics in Ceres, the effigy is a symbol of their faith.

“It’s important for our com “It’s a symbol of love and a symbol of the Holy Spirit,” said church volunteer Gabriel Gutierrez.

After word spread of the stolen statue, church leaders told FOX40 the figure was returned on Tuesday.

“The community has been praying a lot for this to happen, so I’m really, really happy,” Nevarez said.

Excited about the return of the statue, parishioners said keeping with their faith means they forgive whoever took it.

“We’re a parish that welcomes everybody,” Nevarez said.

The church did not file a police report because they believed it would be returned. Church leaders told FOX40 they will continue to pray for whoever took it.