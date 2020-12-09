Stay-at-home order for Greater Sacramento region will begin Thursday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento region fell below 15% ICU capacity on Wednesday, triggering a stay-at-home order to begin late Thursday night.

According to the California COVID-19 website, the new restrictions will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. The order will remain in place for at least three weeks.

A more detailed announcement from Sacramento County was expected later Wednesday.

The Greater Sacramento region includes Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.

The San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions are currently under regional stay-at-home orders, and some Bay Area counties have also adopted the guidelines.

What is and isn’t allowed under a regional stay-at-home order?

Under a regional stay-at-home home order, Californians should stay at home as much as they can and not mix households – which helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Critical infrastructure, when working remotely is not possible, can continue under the order.

Schools, non-urgent medical visits and childcare services can also remain open.

Some business may also remain open with additional restrictions, according to the state:

Outdoor recreational facilities: Allow outdoor operation only for the purpose of facilitating physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise, without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

Allow outdoor operation only for the purpose of facilitating physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise, without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted. Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity, and 35% of capacity for standalone grocery stores, with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity, and 35% of capacity for standalone grocery stores, with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Shopping centers : Allow indoor access at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

: Allow indoor access at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Hotels and lodging: Allow for COVID-19 mitigation and containment measures, treatment measures, provide accommodation for essential workers, or providing housing solutions, including measures to protect homeless populations.

Allow for COVID-19 mitigation and containment measures, treatment measures, provide accommodation for essential workers, or providing housing solutions, including measures to protect homeless populations. Restaurants: Allow only for take out or delivery.

Allow only for take out or delivery. Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible. Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor activities only.

Allow outdoor activities only. Entertainment production: Industries, studios, and other related establishments such as establishments that provide content for professional broadcast can operate without live audiences.

These businesses must close under the order:

Indoor playgrounds

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Movie theaters (except drive-in)

Wineries, bars, breweries, and distilleries

Family entertainment centers

Cardrooms and satellite wagering

Limited services

Live audience sports

Amusement parks