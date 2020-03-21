‘Stay at home’ order looms over first weekend of spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- After a week of comprehension and tension, many area residents are ready for weekend activities. But what kind of weekend it will be is still to be seen since large events and venues have been canceled and closed?

Those not inclined to walk or jog to cure their cabin fever have found a haven at Sacramento’s Haggis Oaks golf facility.

“Walking this course, getting exercise, being a senior, I love it,” golfer Don Engle told FOX40.

Many private and public golf courses are shutting down, but Morton Golf, Bartley Cavanaugh, Bing Maloney and Land Park courses decided to stay open using precautions approved by county heath officials.

The golf shops and restaurants, however, are closed.

People may use golf carts, which are sanitized, but only one rider at a time. Ball washers are off-limits and every other stall on the driving range is closed to allow for a separation of 9 feet between golfers.

“It is nice to have a place to go and be able to get outside and not to be stuck in the house,” said golfer Mark Bartley.

Starters are taking cash only and money cards are wiped down after being swiped. The holes on the course are screened off so golfers don’t have to reach into the hole to retrieve their balls.

Golfers said they’re grateful for all the precautions being taken to keep the courses open.

“I’ve been in the house for 10 days. Had to do something,” said golfer Al Caniglia. Weathers nice. It’s going to be nice this weekend, nice tomorrow and it rain all it wants after that I don’t care.”

Another activity getting a lot of people outside is biking and local trails, but those approved activities, like walking, also need precautions.

Mike’s Bikes in downtown Sacramento has closed it’s public retail space, but it’s helping regulars by remotely navigating them through its website for products and parts. Technicians are also making house calls by working on bikes on the home’s driveway.

“It gets totally sanitized. When the work gets done, it gets wiped down and sanitized again before it’s handed back to the customer,” said assistant manager Sam Brown-Shaklee.

One customer, Janelle Miller, is glad her bike is now ready to go this weekend.

“I like to walk and ride my bike. It can help keep me sane, right?” said Miller. “We kind of have to take care of our physical and our mental health, and I think those are a couple of ways that we can do it.”

When riding bikes, it is still recommended to keep spacing between you and others, especially if riding in a group.

“It’s really imperative that we keep our distance from people and just respect the measures that have been put in place so we can all get through this thing together,” said Brown-Shaklee.

The bike shop will stay open to service bikes whether they’re for work or play. And if you plan on using a cart at the golf course, try to book a cart early because they are sanitized overnight after each use — that is unless you want to walk the course.