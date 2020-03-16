Steinberg echoes governor’s recommendations urging isolation and closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Mayor Darrell Steinberg echoed many of the recommendations given by Govern Gavin Newsom on Sunday during a press conference. Steinberg called on all members of the Sacramento community to follow the newest guidelines to help control the spread of COVID-19.

"But I believe very strongly that in order to preserve public health all of our bars, wineries, breweries should close immediately,” said Steinberg.

He also said that if bars remain open on St. Patrick’s Day, it would be a sign that more action is needed.

“No one has any illusion of the real economic harm,” said Steinberg.

He recognized that the decision would require real sacrifice and said the city would be meeting Monday to establish a hotline where workers or small businesses can get help filling out assistance forms.

Newsom also announced that he is asking anyone age 65 and over to isolate themselves in order to prevent virus exposure. In-door housing options would also be given to the homeless to prevent COVID-19 spread.

“What we have been saying as a state task force, for now, a number of months, we need a legally enforceable mandate to bring people indoors,” said Steinberg.

The mayor says he also had a conversation with the bar and restaurant industry which led to “sobering” decisions for many.

As of Sunday, there is no official mandate for businesses to close. Steinberg and Newsom have only urged bars, wineries, nightclubs and breweries to close voluntarily.