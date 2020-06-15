Steinberg outlines plan for reforming police department

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg outlined a number of proposals on Monday for reforming the city’s police department.

Steinberg called for the creation of an Inspector General to review police shootings and other uses of force that result in serious injury or death.

“The inspector general will be charged with interviewing witnesses, issue subpoenas for relevant evidence and, most important, publicly announce their findings, conclusions and recommended discipline if warranted,” Steinberg said.

The mayor says that the inspector general will then report all findings to the citizen’s police commission, the city council and the public.

“The second proposal requires us to reimagine modern-day policing,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg is also pledging $5 million to set up a new department that will respond to non-crime related 911 calls currently being answered by uniformed police officers. He says, if approved, the city will have new community outreach teams over the next two years.

“To defuse, to de-escalate and to help people with thousands of calls where law enforcement is plain not necessary nor helpful,” Steinberg said.

The mayor says those teams would be sent to calls involving mental health, homelessness and other difficult situations that don’t involve the actual commissions of crimes.

“The money we are currently spending within the police department for these calls and responses will be shifted to the new department,” he said.

Steinberg says the new department will free up police to focus more on crime solving and prevention.

“Our police force must no longer be the first and last option for virtually every situation,” he said.

Steinberg told FOX40 the city had been wanting to create the inspector general position, but it wasn’t until SB 1421 passed and was interpreted by city attorneys that they even knew if they could legally create this position.

SB 1421 gives the public access to police misconduct and use of force records.