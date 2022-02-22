Steinberg proposes EIFD, calls state workers back to office during State of Downtown address

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento business community gathered Tuesday for Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s State of Downtown address.

The mayor shared his plan to inspire new investments to the city and explained why he’s call on state workers to come back to the office.

In a new ballroom, in front of a newly unmasked crowd, Steinberg rallied for downtown Sacramento’s resurgence.

“Today’s theme is rebirth and reinvention,” Steinberg said.

At the first in-person State of Downtown address since the onset of the pandemic, the mayor highlighted new businesses that have come to downtown’s core but also acknowledged a unique challenge businesses on the grid still face.

“While all the state employees, most of them, worked from home and did not see their incomes drop … businesses in the core suffered deeply from their absence,” Steinberg explained.

The issue was echoed by Mike Testa, the head of Visit Sacramento.

“As the person who drives tourism for this region, I can tell you that the restaurants and the businesses in our core are critical to our success. If we lose those businesses because we lose the patronage of the state workers, there is not one city in California that will lose more than Sacramento,” Testa explained.

The mayor had the following message for those state employees who are working remotely.

“I will shout to the rooftops, to the Governor and other state leaders that the state should bring all their workers back,” Steinberg said.

But the core of the Steinberg’s speech wasn’t about luring patron but businesses. He proposed creating a downtown-wide Enhanced Infrastructure Finance District, EIFD for short.

“Please do remember the term because it may be a game changer for the central city,” Steinberg said. “It says to business, if you invest in our central city, we will return a percentage of the increase in property values to the central city. It can be bonded. It can be used for infrastructure, climate and affordable housing.”

Michael Ault, leader of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership said downtown is a work in progress and every effort helps.

“Downtown is not done. We should be taking this opportunity to identify any new opportunity for resources to complete this picture,” Ault recommended.

Steinberg said he plans to schedule a hearing with community members and business leaders on the plan to create an EFID downtown.