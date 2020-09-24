Steinberg says he needed to do more as mayor on police reform

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said Wednesday during a discussion on racial justice with the UC Davis School of Law that he wished he had pushed for police reforms earlier.

When thousands of protesters held a die-in near Mayor Steinberg’s home during the George Floyd protests, he was surprised because he was a supporter of police reforms.

Then, he said he realized he needed to do more as mayor.

“Too many African Americans die at the hands of police,” Steinberg said.

He told viewers of his talk on racial justice that the wanton endangerment charges against one officer in the Brionna Taylor case in Kentucky are another example.

“No officers were charged with the killing of Breonna Taylor, another injustice,” Steinberg said.

His stand initiated the creation of an independent inspector general to oversee police misconduct and a move to reallocate up to $140 million from the police budget to a corps of social workers and mental health professionals to handle non-emergency and non-criminal calls.

“I wish that I had taken the mantle on shifting money from the police and the inspector general earlier,” Steinberg said

Even though Steinberg said police officers are by-in-large honorable and praiseworthy, he acknowledges the police union feels betrayed.

In response to a question, he said police should not have made arrests during the Stephon Clark protests last year, nor interfere with protests going on now.

“The police ought to get out of the way of peaceful, principled protests,” Steinberg said,

The mayor said he was fairly called out for not doing enough after Clark’s killing but at the same time, he said violent protestors ought to be called out for causing $10 million in damage to city businesses.

“There’s also no damned excuse for people to loot, riot and destroy businesses. Hard-working people, by the way, many of them, people of color,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg said he is being caught in the middle and trying to address concerns from all sides is part of the job.

The mayor said calling his efforts to shift money away from the police budget as defunding police is an oversimplification.

He said the budget move will help officers do their jobs better without having to tackle situations they were not trained to handle.