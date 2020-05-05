Steinberg wants Sacramento County to require masks in public as some businesses prepare to reopen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some businesses, like book and clothing stores, will be able to reopen on Friday but health officials are warning that does not mean things are returning to normal.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter now of when and it’s a matter of how we go about the reopening,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

Steinberg said news that the state can slowly start to reopen is both encouraging and concerning.

“Sacramento has led the nation in the lowest number of infections per capita and I want to continue with that success,” he said. “If we rush too fast or we come back in a way that assumes the virus has gone away, we will be making a big mistake.”

That concern is why Steinberg has called on county health officials to make wearing masks in public a requirement.

“It would provide that extra layer of protection,” Steinberg said. “I just want to make sure that we don’t go backwards on the public health side.”

The mayor said obviously while talking, eating or drinking the masks could come off, but otherwise they would have to be on.

There has already been a similar requirement in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Yolo County.

Meanwhile, Mayor Steinberg said it’s disheartening to see so many people protesting at the Capitol without masks.

“I think it’s important to call out people who are flagrantly violating the order,” he said.

But he stopped short of saying there should be arrests.

“Arresting people is ultimately not the answer,” Steinberg said. “It might have incited more people to want to come out and engage in the same kind of behavior.”

However, the mayor said as some businesses blatantly ignore the stay-at-home order, there should be consequences.

“I’m fine with the issuance of a fine if nothing else than to set an example,” Steinberg said.

But at the same time, he knows many small businesses have been put in a difficult situation.

“If you cannot afford to keep your small business open another couple of weeks or another month, and the order doesn’t benefit you in terms of reopening, I don’t have a satisfactory answer,” he said.