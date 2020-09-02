Stepfather runs for Fairfield City Council 12 years after his son, a former councilman, was murdered

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Twelve years after Fairfield a city councilman was murdered, his father is running for a seat on the council.

“Twelve years ago, tonight, September 1st, 2008, we lost the heart and soul of our city. ‘Cause that’s really what he was,” said Fairfield Councilman Rick Vaccaro at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

With love and reverence, Fairfield City Council opened their meeting remembering Councilman Matt Garcia, who at 21 years old was elected the youngest council member in the state of California.

At 22, he was gunned down in a case of mistaken identity.

“Matt’s never coming back. We know one day we’ll be with him. We understand the promises of heaven. So, therefore, that’s our peace,” said Garcia’s stepfather, Raymond Courtemanche.

Courtemanche, who raised Garcia since age 4, is running for city council.

He told FOX40 he will honor his Garcia’s legacy by continuing his son’s work of supporting youth and in doing so, helping stop crime.

“Encouraging everyone to take responsibility for what their roles are in this world that we live in,” Courtemanche explained.

He said aside from being a strong leader, he wants to help small businesses.

And he said he wants to help with the homeless population, especially homeless youth, which is close to his heart.

“I was a homeless youth in the city of Fairfield,” Courtemanche said.

He said good people helped and guided him, which changed the trajectory of his life.

“So, it’s really getting people that understand and have empathy and compassion and know the language of those that are displaced,” Courtemanche explained.

“He always wants to do what’s right for the community and he believed in Matt’s visions. So, I’m sure he will continue that if he was elected,” Vaccaro said.

“I’m Matt’s dad, you know. So, I want the world to know that the light that I want to bring to this world and the life and the legacy that I want to lead in this world is just that, manifested in our family’s mission statement,” Courtemanche said. “Step up, make a difference. We can make a difference.”