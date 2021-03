In the same neighborhood where he was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Department officers, Stephon Clark is being honored.

Clark’s mother, Sequette Clark, with the artist of the memorial plaque, Ten Blair. Blair won a competition to create the art for the plaque, which she says represents strength, resilience and transformation.

Three years after his untimely death, Stephon Clark’s life is now the pivot point for a whole community’s rebirth.

Part of that rebirth includes the dedication of a new playground in his name.

To learn more, Sonseeahray spoke to Dr. Margaret Fortune about “turning tragedy into triumph in the Meadowview community.”