Stephon’s House recreational center opens in honor of Stephon Clark

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three years after Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers, family members turned this solemn day into a celebration with a grand opening of Stephon’s House.

Clark’s brother, Stevante says this new recreation center near Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento is what he calls the only actionable item after the protest, meaning this is the best possible outcome of painstaking work, tears and a continuous push for justice for his late brother.

For the last three years, March 18, has been a difficult day for the Clark family until Thursday, through song and passionate speeches, and a ribbon-cutting.

The Clark family hopes Stephon’s House will become a safe outlet for at-risk youth and the underserved within Sacramento County. A vision Stevante Clark says he’s had every day since the night his brother was killed.

“People protest all day long but what are we doing, how are we teaching our young people how to fish? How are we building them? How are we feeding them?” Stevante Clark said. “The rent is too high, the gang banging has to stop and the poverty is uncontrollable those problems still persist.”

To combat this, the recreational center will have over 10,000 books donated by friends of the Sacramento Library, a recording studio, several outreach programs and a special room that’s near and dear to Clark’s mother’s heart.

“The healing space for Yayo’s, from mothers who have experienced the loss of a child. Every week, every Monday, we have a healing session where mothers are able to learn, grow and heal together,” Sequette Clark said.

While there is still pain, the recreation center has become a legacy.

“Stephon’s legacy will continue to live on through generations, and generations and generations,” Sequette Clark said.

The Clark family feels their brother and son would’ve been very proud of what they’ve accomplished in his name.

“He’d be so excited,” his mother said.

The recreation center will be open for walk-ins and memberships after Thursday.