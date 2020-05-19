Stevante Clark, Stephon Clark’s brother, arrested for felony warrant

Stevante Clark in a booking photo provided by the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police say the brother of Stephon Clark was arrested Monday and faces felony assault and battery charges.

Jail records show Stevante Clark was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail just after 3 p.m.

Police say the warrant for his arrest stems from a domestic violence incident that happened last month.

Little else was reported about the incident that led to Stevante’s arrest.

Records show he is ineligible for bail. A court date has been set for May 26.

Stephon was shot and killed by Sacramento police back in March of 2018 after two officers believed he was armed. Instead, he was holding only a cell phone. His death sparked protests across Sacramento.