Still no answers in 1980 fatal shooting of Stockton man on motorcycle with daughter

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — In April of 1980, a then four-year-old Stockton girl was on a motorcycle with her father when a car pulled up and shot at them after a brief conversation.

“He said something to my dad, and then my dad told me something and put his arms over the side of my head and the next thing I knew the motorcycle was on top of us. And I was looking for a horn, and I started honking it,” Tania recalled.

Tania believes her father’s quick actions to shield her saved her life, but her father, 22-year-old Rex Suguitan would be pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tania says the shooter that day was not alone in the brownish colored car.

“There was at least three or four people. One of them, if I remember right, was a boy about my age. He was in the backseat sitting on his knees,” Tania said.

More than 40 years later and with no one ever arrested in the case, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is still looking for help.

“Time is ticking and I am afraid that I will just have to live with knowing that I’ll never know,” Tania said. “And that bothers me.”

Tania says she may never get her day in court on her father’s behalf but she would like to see someone arrested.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office wants anyone with information that could be useful to please let them know.