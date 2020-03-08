Stockon police team up with local business to help prevent catalytic converter theft

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Mechanics at Norcal Mufflers & Trucks Inc. teamed up with Stockton police Saturday for an Etch and Catch event where residents’ catalytic converters were painted and engraved to help prevent theft.

General Manager Tim Williams told FOX40 his business gets up to ten calls a day from victims who have had their catalytic converts stolen.

“We’re writing everyone license plate numbers on their vehicles on the catalytic converters, that way, if they do get stolen, there’s a way they can track down who’s property they stole,” said Williams. “They’re after the converters. There’s a very valuable metal that’s inside of them that they’re looking to sell or recycle.”

Like a Nascar pit-crew, experts tell FOX40 thieves can cut out catalytic converters in less than ten minutes.

Police said converters will only net thieves a couple of hundred bucks but can cost drivers thousands of dollars in repairs.

Maria Reyes said it cost her nearly $5,000 to replace hers and told FOX40 she can’t afford for it to happen a second time.

“Mine got stolen three weeks ago, February 14th about 2:00 and my husband looked at the camera, the video camera and said they were in and out in five minutes,” said Reyes. “I came in here today because I don’t want my catalytic converter stolen again.”

Others are hoping this will prevent them from being a victim at all.

“Hopefully they crawl under there if they do, they’ll see it and just roll back out and take off,” said participant Kim Kelso.

Mechanics lifted, spray painted and etched license plate numbers into more than 50 cars that came through their shop, Saturday.

Overall, it’s only a small dent in the number of catalytic converters reported in the last few years.

“We’ve had over a thousand percent increase. We’re on pace this year probably to beat last years already. Our numbers are staggering,” said Detective Mike Gandy.

But with each etching, Stockton police are hoping that being proactive will deter thieves who usually look for the easiest targets.

“We’re really trying to make an impact on this and to slow this crime down,” said Gandy.

For Reyes, she’s hoping the Etch and Catch event will live up to its name.

“So, this is a great thing that the police department is doing to safeguard citizens like us,” said Reyes. “And to catch the crooks because I want the crooks to be captured the ones that took mine.”

Stockton police reached their goal of etching at least 50 cars.

They told FOX40 they hope to plan another Etch and Catch event this summer.