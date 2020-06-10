Stockton allows expansion of outdoor restaurant seating during pandemic

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A new initiative in Stockton allows restaurants without a designated patio to serve customers outside.

“Restaurants are basically struggling with the constraint of the six feet distance, so a lot of their occupancy has reduced. Therefore, the need to expand out into maybe a public way or into a parking lot is necessary for them to bring in enough people to make their business viable,” Stockton Community Development Director Will Crew said.

Crew said the temporary outdoor dining permits are available to all restaurant owners within city limits. He said it’s just one more way to help restaurants survive during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s very important to the viability of our downtown to have restaurants that are thriving and that are doing well,” Crew said. “So, this temporary permit will hopefully help instigate that and keep restaurants economically viable to the downtown.”

Restaurants owners can apply for the new, free temporary outdoor dining permit online or in person.

“We’re streamlining the process to where it’s basically an honor system. You have to sign the permit and make sure that you comply with those requirements on that permit,” Crew said.

The city is also easing up on signage restrictions during the local emergency.

“People don’t know that businesses are open,” Crew told FOX40.

Stockton will allow businesses to put up temporary signage like A-frames, banners and window signs to advertise that they’re open.