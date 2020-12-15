Stockton and San Joaquin officers team up to fill a boatful of toys for kids this holiday season

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Unified School District Police teamed up with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning to try to fill up a boat with toys for kids in need.

“We had this big boat from our boating unit team. We said, ‘Hey, let’s go ahead and fill this big boat with as many toys as we can — and so far, so good,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Deputy Alan Sanchez.

It’s a cause close to the hearts of school officers, who see the impact of the coronavirus pandemic every day as they continue to patrol empty school campuses.

“Our officers are still out within the community and in those traveling, we come across families sometimes who might possibly be homeless. And so in interacting with them, we find out what their needs are and this year we were able to find out what some of those needs were, which were Christmas gifts,” explained Sgt. Jesse Smith of the Stockton Unified School District Police.

They told FOX40 the toys will be the only gifts some children will receive this year.

“We’re trying to do our part in making sure that at least each kid gets at least one gift,” Smith said.

Once the boat is full, they will almost immediately start handing gifts out.

“Some of these toys are going to be delivered today,” Sanchez said.

They said they’re not only looking out for the most vulnerable people in the community but also making sure those families know their local law enforcement officers are here to help.

“Just the experience of someone showing that they care for them, that’s really been the main thing,” Sanchez explained.

The toy drive wrapped up at noon, but if you would like to donate a toy to a good cause this holiday season, FOX40 is holding a toy drive for Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Big-O Tires location in our region.