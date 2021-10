STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Animal Shelter is asking residents to foster an animal for even just a day as they struggle with overcrowding.

“When you foster a dog it gives us time to place them in rescues or adoptive homes. When the shelter is overcrowded, tough choices must be made,” the shelter said.

The shelter has staff after hours and a hotline can also be called at 209-420-0333.