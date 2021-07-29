Stockton Animal Shelter sees drop in adopters, fosterers

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Animal Shelter said Wednesday they have 280 animals in dire need of adopters and fosterers.

“It just seems like with things opening back up and people going back to work, we are getting less adopters coming through the doors and the same amount of stray animals coming in,” said Animal Services Supervisor Meghan Ramczyk.

Ramczyk told FOX40 the shelter will provide all the gear needed to foster an animal.

“Really any lifestyle we have an animal that will fit in your home as a foster. Just talk to us and we can match you with one that suits your needs,” she said.

The shelter said big dogs are the most concerning because it spreads their resources thin since they cannot pair up in kennels like smaller dogs. That results in the dogs getting stressed, which Ramczyk said can make them seem unappealing to prospective adopters.

Fees are currently waived for big dogs and fees are still waived for dogs that may have run off as the result of fireworks.