Stockton art studio collects supplies for kids, teachers during virus outbreak

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Catalyst, an arts and wellness studio in Stockton, was meant to open on March 28 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close before ever getting a chance to open.

However, the owners have taken it upon themselves to ensure that the community still has access to art.

The owners have been collecting art supplies and donations since April 12 and although the initial goal was to just provide kids and adults in their neighborhood with supplies, they soon found a number of teachers reaching out as well.

While schools are closed, Catalyst owners say many teachers have told them that they are unable to get their supplies to their students. A number of organizations and individuals in the community have stepped up and donated supplies to help make sure the community can have this healthy outlet.

