Stockton auto shop helps local homeless

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton auto shop brought food, blankets and hygiene kits to a homeless encampment Monday. 

Gonzalez Auto Repair owner Guillermo Gonzalez said the city’s unhoused residents need help now more than ever.

“I live around the corner, so I pass by here all the time and they need the help,” he told FOX40. “So come out, give some joy.”

“We just decided to come out and help them out a bit,” said Gonzalez Auto Repair employee Miguel Gomez. “So, we purchased some blankets, we got some food going on. We’re going to give out some hot chocolate.”

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News