Stockton auto shop helps local homeless

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton auto shop brought food, blankets and hygiene kits to a homeless encampment Monday.

Gonzalez Auto Repair owner Guillermo Gonzalez said the city’s unhoused residents need help now more than ever.

“I live around the corner, so I pass by here all the time and they need the help,” he told FOX40. “So come out, give some joy.”

“We just decided to come out and help them out a bit,” said Gonzalez Auto Repair employee Miguel Gomez. “So, we purchased some blankets, we got some food going on. We’re going to give out some hot chocolate.”