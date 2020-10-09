Stockton bar turned into study hub with free internet for college students

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Before the pandemic, BellaVista Rooftop in downtown Stockton was a popular bar but it is now being converted into an outdoor study hall for college students.

They’re calling it a socially-distanced study hub and during the day, students will have access to the rooftop and free internet to get their work done.

“It’s not ideal to do everything online because I just feel like I don’t have the same type of support that I once had,” said student Darius Waiters.

Waiters is a student at Delta College and was forced to attend classes virtually because of the pandemic.

“My home life isn’t the best and it’s just not a place that’s conducive to work,” Waiters told FOX40.

He’s struggled to stay on top of his studies because he doesn’t always have access to a reliable internet connection.

“I would always go to the libraries or like coffee shops to do my homework and study with friends. And like, it was like really hard for me at first when I didn’t have the ability to do that anymore,” Waiters said.

But the rooftop bar is now giving him a place to study.

And with a ceremonial demonstration, students and city leaders plugged the gap of the digital divide.

“We’ve heard stories of our young people parking in front of Starbucks or our local community college — sometimes in 100-degree weather — trying to do their classes online,” said Reinvent Stockton Foundation Executive Director Lange Luntao.

Luntao worked with other organizations to launch the hub in downtown Stockton.

“And so, I think in Stockton the message is that we’re really trying to do better by our young people,” Luntao said. “We’re really thinking about this as like an outdoor student union for the COVID-19 age.”

Up to 40 college students can sign up to use the study hub that will provide not only free internet but free snacks and other resources to aid student success.

“COVID-19 is forcing all of us to dig deep and be creative because life has to go on,” said Mayor Michael Tubbs. “It has to go on in a way that’s reflective of this reality that we’re in until we get this disease under control. So, this is a great example of that.”

Waiters says he’s grateful to now have a safe place to study and he know’s he’s not alone.

“I think it really strikes a chord within our heart because it’s telling us that the leaders of our community know that or believe that we matter,” Waiters said. “And they’re taking efforts to support us.”

For the month of October, the hub will operate five days a week from Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in blocks of 3 1/2-hour sessions. Each session will be broken up with 30 minutes in between so the area can be sanitized.

To register for a session at the study hub, click or tap here.