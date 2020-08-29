Stockton barber goes mobile to keep business going

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — With a mask, gloves and lots of sanitizer, the Stockton barber known as Big Herk has taken his shop on the road.

While house calls are still technically not allowed, he said the challenge of adapting has been worth it.

“Helping people is really what it’s all about, man,” he said.

He said he’s been taking extra safety precautions.

“New gloves, I change different smocks every time,” Herk said. “You know, temperatures, you check temperatures.”

He said he even took a class on cross contamination.

Herk told FOX40 he can do sessions indoors or outdoors and that although he is aware that indoor sessions are currently not allowed, he said if he does get fined, he would take it and just keep going as he needs to work in order to support his household.