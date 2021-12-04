Stockton boat parade lights up Delta, raises money for scholarships

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Saturday marks exactly three weeks until Christmas and in Stockton the holiday cheer is in the air and on the water.

Lights, horns and Santa Claus are part of a dazzling display in the 38th Annual Lighted Boat Parade in Stockton that featured dozens of vessels that lit up the Delta.

“Look at that one. Here’s that, look at the creativity. Look at all of those lights. Isn’t that beautiful?” asked Roger Hahn, one of the parade organizers.

The parade is formally named the Lynn Hahn Memorial Delta Reflections Lighted Boat Parade after Roger Hahn’s mother, who ran the event for 16 years.

“She was into giving back to her community. She loved that. She loved the whole spirit of that, the whole idea of it,” Hahn told FOX40. “Kids love it. You have strangers talking to strangers, people meeting each other that might not have ever met each other before, so it really brings a sense of warmth and happiness to this community, it’s all about the community.”

That sentiment is shared by the Bermudez family. They are grateful the parade is back this year after it had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“I like how there’s something like this where you can all get together and you can spend time with other people and make other people’s day,” said Anthony Bermudez.

Fifty boats participated in the parade this year. The route started in Windmill Cove and traveled an hour boat ride east to the Stockton Marina, showcasing beautiful lights all for a good cause.

Proceeds from the parade registration fees will go toward the Stockton-based Ebony Boat Club.

The club runs a nonprofit known as the Ebony Youth Foundation that runs youth programs and provides $1,000 scholarships to students of all backgrounds interested in pursuing a secondary education.

“Education is expensive and $1,000 makes a world of difference,” said Ann Dukes, past commodore of the Ebony Boat Club.

Students in six Northern California counties, including Sacramento and San Joaquin, are eligible for the scholarship.

“The money we’re getting from the parade tonight is a full scholarship and we can’t tell you how grateful we are,” Dukes said.

She told FOX40 that she is grateful for a parade bringing so much light into the world.

Tap or click here to reach out to the Ebony Boat Club about their scholarships.