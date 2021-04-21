Stockton boy’s dream of delivering packages is fulfilled by Make-A-Wish

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6-year-old Stockton boy battling leukemia had a big wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Wednesday.

One of Mateo’s favorite things is watching delivery drivers drop off packages at his home.

“I just watch my mailman go by my house, and I thought, ‘Hmm, I want to be a mailman one day,’” he told FOX40.

Wednesday morning, Mateo found out his wish was coming true.

“We’re going to drop off some packages!” he exclaimed.

Mateo and his family watched as a UPS truck pulled up in front of Macy’s in Stockton, delivering him his very own uniform, along with a toy UPS truck to take home.

Then, he got to head inside Macy’s and shop for gifts to deliver to his family when his wish becomes reality in two weeks.

“So the gifts that I picked out was a blanket for my grandma and a big pan for chicken for my mama to make,” Mateo explained.

UPS officials are also working behind the scenes to make Mateo his very own UPS truck that he will get to drive around Stockton.

“We got technicians building a package car special for him. Absolutely awesome. It’s going to be beautiful, off the hook,” said UPS Northern California President Josh Needles.

“And, he’ll actually be able to drive his own truck up to each door to make his packages,” added Make-A-Wish President Jennifer Stolo.

They said Mateo’s wish is a testament to the essential work delivery drivers have been doing throughout the pandemic.

“I got goosebumps because through this entire pandemic, you hear the essential worker title and you want to feel what that’s about, and I think it truly got to people that we were delivering essential goods and services and to be able to keep folks safe from going out,” Needles said.

They are preparing to grant a simple wish but are already making a world of difference for Mateo.

“Mateo has battled leukemia for 3-and-a-half years. Chemo, multiple treatments with other things that came along with that, and you see him today: just vibrant and the resiliency,” Stolo said.

“This is what we see with Wish Kids and so our job is to bring that joy and that happiness when they’re in a great space, where they can really enjoy their wish, and that’s what we’re doing,” she continued.

“It was like, awesome!” Mateo recounted.

Mateo will deliver packages around Stockton on May 6.

April 29 is World Wish Day, and all month, Macy’s is collecting donations for Make-A-Wish chapters across the nation.

