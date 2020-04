Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Like many other breweries across California, Valley Brew in Stockton is doing its best to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Beers to-go, wines to-go, either a single can, a six-pack or a 12-pack. In the future, as things kind of get going, we can get a little more creative. But IN this time, that's just where we're at," brewery chef Eric Davis said. "We're gonna jump out of this and we're really going to be better after this."