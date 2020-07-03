Stockton businesses take pledge to keep employees, customers safe from COVID-19

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton businesses can now join a new health campaign and pledge to go above and beyond the state and local COVID-19 guidelines to keep employees and customers safe.

“We sanitize the countertop and we have a ShopKeep register and card reader that we sanitize in between each customer. And we have hand sanitizer for people that would like to use that as well,” said Caterpillar Children’s Boutique owner Lenzi Leonard.

Those are just some of the sanitation measures Leonard has put in place at her shop since she’s been able to reopen after temporarily shutting down because of the pandemic.

“It was definitely scary, just the thought of maybe not being able to reopen at all,” Leonard told FOX40.

To get customers back into her store, she took the Stockton Healthy Pledge.

“We are doing everything that we can to stay sanitary and keep the store environment clean. And that we do require masks inside the store and they’ll be offered if you don’t have one,” Leonard said.

The Caterpillar Children’s Boutique is just one of nearly 200 businesses of all kinds that have joined the citywide campaign since it launched in May.

“All of these are taking the pledge to show not only the public but their employees that they take health and safety seriously,” said Robyn Chesire with Visit Stockton.

Chesire said each business that takes the pledge is given a sticker to put in their window.

“When people see the Stockton Healthy Pledge seal outside of a business, I want them to know that they can have confidence that the business owner takes health and safety seriously. That they’re doing their best to protect you and protect themselves, protect their employees and everyone that they love,” Chesire said.

She said she hopes the Stockton Healthy Pledge will increase consumer confidence and encourage people to shop locally once again.

“Studies are showing that people are scared. They don’t want to go out in the public, they don’t want to go out and spend money locally,” Chesire told FOX40. “They’d rather spend money online because they’re not sure what’s going on. They don’t know what businesses are doing to keep them safe. So, being able to walk by a business and see the Stockton Healthy Pledge seal shows them that this is a safe place to go.”

For a full list of all the businesses that have taken the pledge, click or tap here.