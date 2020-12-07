Stockton businesses worry about surviving latest stay-at-home order

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions will be under the state’s new stay-at-home order at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

It will last for at least three weeks, and businesses say they will be trying to make the best of the situation during that time.

But there isn’t a lot of options left for them.

“People who have appointments the next week are trying to get in,” said Lacquer salon owner, Matta Nguyen.

With the health order looming, people were rushing to get things done.

“We have a lot of people coming in last minute,” Nguyen told FOX40.

Her salon was booked — a small victory in a year that didn’t offer many.

But the victory was short-lived as hair salons, barbershops and movie theaters must close.

“I don’t know how we are going to do it. When we came back from the past one, our business was slow and we were trying to rebuild it again,” Nguyen said. “Once we rebuild it again, here we go again.”

The general manager of Domo, a Japanese sushi grill and bar, said they and other restaurants in the San Joaquin Valley may only serve take-out and delivery.

“We were not expecting this to come,” Khuu said.

Khuu says the order comes at the worst time because they were hoping to make up for lost revenue this holiday season.

“It’s the time of year we are expecting to sell more,” Khuu said.

And the tents restaurants spent extra money putting up in hopes of providing outdoor dining will now be sitting empty for at least three weeks.

“It’s frustrating in a way,” Khuu said.

But Nguyen and Khuu say they are holding onto whatever hope they have left in order to weather the latest stay-at-home order.

“We just hope we are able to get through this time as fast as we can and be able to go back to how it was before COVID,” Khuu said.

Nguyen said she fears some businesses she knows won’t survive.

She believes her business will be able to squeak by but they will have to rebuild their clientele.