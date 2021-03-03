Man hit, killed by truck tractor in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is dead after being struck by a truck tractor Thursday morning, according to the Stockton California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:32 a.m., a city solid waste vehicle had struck the 56-year-old pedestrian under the South Main Street overpass on the Highway 120 bypass.

The pedestrian died of his injuries at the scene, CHP said.

The driver of the vehicle pulled over and cooperated with investigators. Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

This investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the CHP Stockton office.