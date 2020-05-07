Stockton CHP officer jumps into canal to rescue driver from overturned car

Officer Arceo (right) jumped into a canal to rescue a driver from an overturned vehicle (left). (Photos by the Stockton California Highway Patrol)

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton California Highway Patrol officer has been hailed a hero by his department after jumping into a canal to save a driver trapped in an overturned vehicle.

Around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, the CHP says Officer Arceo was responding to a call about a crash when he saw the vehicle upside-down in the water.

“Without thought for his own safety,” the CHP says Arceo took off his gun belt and boots and jumped into the canal.

Using his baton, Arceo broke the back right window and reached into the vehicle to cut the driver’s seatbelt with a knife, according to the CHP.

Two good Samaritans helped the CHP officer pull the driver out of the water to safety.

The CHP reports the driver was hospitalized and he is expected to recover.

“Heroism is not new to Officer Arceo. A few years back he was awarded CHP’s highest honor, the Medal of Valor, for pulling a motorist out of a burning vehicle,” the CHP wrote in Wednesday’s post.