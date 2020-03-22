Stockton church opens drive-thru food pantry for families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- During this unprecedented time, many don't know where their next meal is coming from.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people hopped in their cars and headed to the Lord's Gym City Center in Stockton, but it wasn't to work out.

Pastor Joey Steelman with Oasis Cares Church fed families in need with a drive-thru food pantry.

The line of cars wound through the parking lot and wrapped around the block.

“We're providing a little relief for people in these difficult times,” Steelman told FOX40.

Inside the food pantry, more than 15,000 pounds of food was sorted into pre-packaged bags.

Each one filled with a variety of foods, drinks and snacks.

“All of it is free. We're just here to be a help,” said Steelman. “We're here to be a part of the solution.”

Then one by one, volunteers loaded the food, into people's cars, limiting contact because of coronavirus concerns.

“It tells me by the hundreds and hundreds of cars that we've already seen, that people are in need and so we want to help meet that need,” said Steelman.

Rosealie Prater told FOX40 she drove through because food is currently hard to come by in grocery stores.

“It's very good because right now it's hard to get out to the store right now. They're all backed up or they don't have the stuff,” said Prater.

She and others told FOX40 they're grateful to know there are people who care.

“It's very helpful, very good of them because everybody is in a time of need right now,” said recipient Robert Neal. “It's a good day. This is really a blessing. It's a blessing.”

“I hope they take away a sense of we're in this together but also a smile,” said Steelman. “That we don’t have to be fearful. We have to be cautious. We have to be protective obviously, but we don't have to be fearful.”

Starting Monday, the Oasis Cares Church drive-thru food pantry will run daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., as long as they have food.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, visit https://www.lordsgymcitycenter.org/.