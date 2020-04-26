Stockton churches host drive-in Sunday service as county eases stay-at-home restrictions

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Prayers spoken through a microphone echoed off the pavement in the parking lot of Stockton’s Salvation Army Sunday.

Churches across San Joaquin County are now able to host Sunday morning services again but only from a distance.

The county updated its stay-at-home order last week to allow churches to conduct drive-in services.

Churchgoers, allowed to worship from within their cars 6 feet away from their fellow congregants, told FOX40 they felt closer to their faith more than ever.

With a close family friend in the hospital, attendee Dale Batye said he needs his fellowship.

“I talked with her yesterday and she just asked for prayers,” said Batye. “There’s so much pain. But if you just keep your faith in God and keep his word in your heart. He’ll get us through it, He’ll get us through it.”

It’s hardships like Batye’s that inspired Major Sylvan Young to resume Sunday services amid the pandemic.

To him, virtual services weren’t enough.

“In the Bible, the good lord tells us, ‘Don’t forsake the fellowship of the believers.’ There’s something about coming together,” explained Young.

Especially for his congregation, made up entirely of men who went through the Salvation Army’s Rehabilitation program for drug addiction.

“They needed this. And that’s what we do. We reach out and meet the need,” said Young.

“We’re a praying church. We believe in prayer. I know God will do something,” said Batye.

The Salvation Army in Stockton plans to continue these services every other Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

All are welcome.