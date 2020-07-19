Stockton city leaders pay tribute to John Lewis and his legacy

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Congressman John Lewis, who passed away Friday, is being remembered as a civil rights titan and a pillar in American history by Stockton city leaders.

“When I hear the name John Lewis I think of goals, in terms of what it means to be a leader, a human being, a citizen and a Christian,” Mayor Michael Tubbs told FOX40.

“I think of an icon. I think of a giant. I think of a person that was truly committed, probably from birth, to making sure that America was a better place after he left it than it was when he was born into it,” NAACP Stockton Chapter President Bobby Bivens told FOX40.

Tubbs and Bivens were among many paying tribute to Lewis Saturday, in the wake of his death.

“I would argue he’s a founding father of the multiracial America where everyone has the right to vote,” said Tubbs.

The mayor posted a photo he took with Lewis when he was still a Stanford college student.

“He looked at me and he said ‘What are you going to do after you graduate?’ and I said ‘Run for city council.’ And he said, ‘You have to run. You have to make change you have to get in the way. And you have to make good trouble,’” recalled Tubbs.

Bevin said he had the pleasure of crossing paths with Lewis a number of times over the years at NAACP conventions.

“In American History, he’s up there in the same category, with Dr. King, with many of our leaders that have made a difference that, that took a chance and got out there and wasn’t afraid to put his life on the line,” explained Bivens.

Lewis was a NAACP Spingarn Medal recipient, the organization’s highest civil rights honor, which was just one of Lewis’ many awards and achievements.

“A change agent for America,” said Bivens.

Local leaders said Lewis’ death is a loss to the country and said his presence and wisdom will be missed.

They said his legacy is one of service, sacrifice and the pursuit of social justice and promise to honor him through their actions going forward.

“Continue in the fight for justice, continuing to fight for social change, and economic and educational change,” said Bivens.

“I will continue to do that, whether it’s fighting for a guaranteed income for everyone,” said Tubbs. “Or whether it’s fighting for a public safety system that values every life, including Black lives and fighting for a country where Black lives matter,” said Tubbs.