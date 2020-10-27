Stockton college student creates videos to promote healthy habits during pandemic

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A college student in Stockton is using what she’s learned to cook up ways to help and inform the community during the pandemic.

Cassia Arias is a University of the Pacific student who is using what she’s picked up in the classroom to serve some of the most underserved groups in Stockton.

“These videos help the community get to know about different factors that affect their health,” Arias told FOX40.

She is one of 10 UOP students who have combined what they’ve learned at the university with community service.

Arias chose to create multiple videos as part of the California Civic Action Program that awards college students scholarship money.

“We feel like it’s our responsibility to bring those resources that we have been fortunate to learn about and make them available to the rest of our community if we feel that they are necessary for our own families,” Arias explained.

Working with the organization El Concilio, Arias’ videos will share tips on cooking, budgeting and exercising during the pandemic.

“The physical aspect, the financial aspect, the emotional and mental well-being that involves their overall health,” Arias said.

The videos will be in English and in Spanish, which is especially vital to the Latino community who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Arias said the virus has also impacted her family in heartbreaking and deeply personal ways.

“Helping my family know that throughout all of this process we are all going through this together,” Arias said.

She adds her own family into the mix when producing her videos.

By sharing what she’s learned, Arias said she’s bringing more than just recipes to the table.

“I feel like it’s more personal and we’re able to capture our families doing the very things that we’re trying to teach our community doing,” she said.

Arias and her team are in the process of finishing the videos.