Stockton community hopes to see Victory Park pool reopen soon

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton pool that has been a staple in the community remains closed, and residents are questioning why it has sat empty for several years.

At Victory Park in Stockton, it’s another warm and active day.

“When it’s hot, they want to swim,” said resident Jesse Lozano.

But there are a few problems.

“I just think to myself that is a nice pool, and it would be a lot nicer if there were kids in it,” Lozano said.

It’s hard for lifelong Stockton resident Lozano to see the pool empty, especially because of the memories he made there.

“We made a lot of friends here at this park, and that friendship carried over into high school,” Lozano told FOX40.

The pool has been closed for more than a decade, and the city said it’s because of maintenance issues that were beyond repair.

“They missed opportunity, that is how I see it now a missed opportunity,” said Kerri Patterson.

Patterson and Katya Ivanhoe are with Friends of Victory Park Pool.

“It feels like we are just left here. We are not good enough to deserve this pool,” Evanhoe said.

They said they have seen younger families move into town, and that it is now time to turn the eyesore into a place where everyone can gather.

“We can’t give up. I feel like we are worth it, our community is worth it, our kids are worth it,” Patterson said.

“They can save their own life or save somebody else’s life at some point,” Evanhoe said.

Saving old memories and providing a community space to make new ones is why Lozano wants it reopened.

“My kids are older now, but it would be nice to have it next summer open for kids to swim,” Lozano said.

The city of Stockton said they are working to rebuild the pool. The hope is for it to be a four-lane pool. Right now, they are in a design phase, but they do not know how much it will cost and when it will be completed.

But they said it is going to happen, and residents hope it’s sooner rather than later.