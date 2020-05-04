Stockton community mourns martial arts teacher killed in hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Flowers, candles and condolences were left outside Rodney Hu Goju Karate in Stockton Sunday, in honor of the owner.

Rodney Hu’s family members say he was the man killed outside of Food Source on West Hammer Lane Saturday afternoon.

Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva told FOX40 the 45-year-old victim was out grocery shopping with his wife when he got into some sort of argument with the suspect, Dontae Wilburn.

“The suspect, who was in a vehicle, intentionally drove over the victim and then left the parking lot,” explained Silva. “What happened yesterday in that parking lot is just heartbreaking.”

Investigators say Wilburn ran into him with a car in retaliation. Hu died at the hospital.

Silva says officers later found the suspect speeding in the same car near Kelly Drive.

“The suspect ended up crashing. The suspect then tried to run away from our officers and while he was being taken into custody, he did resist arrest and had to be tased.”

Wilburn was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police would not comment on what the argument was about, saying they don’t want to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.

“We’re just fortunate we were able to apprehend this suspect as quickly as we did because yesterday by his actions, he had no regard for human life. We don’t know what else he was capable of doing,” said Silva.

Hu’s family was too distraught for a formal interview but say he had the biggest heart and was loved by many.

As an instructor and mentor for kids at his karate studio, they know his impact on the community won’t be forgotten.

According to officials, this is not the suspect’s first run-in with Stockton police.

Dontae Wilburn was arrested back in March for assault with a deadly weapon.

Hu’s wife was also taken to the hospital with injuries, but she’s expected to recover.