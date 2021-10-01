Stockton continues to offer rental assistance after eviction moratorium ends

STOCKTON Calif. (KTXL) — The state’s eviction moratorium expired Friday, but the city of Stockton still has tenant protections in place after granting millions of dollars in emergency rental assistance.

The city said their Emergency Rental Assistance Program has already spent $23 million to help thousands of people on the verge of eviction and there’s still money available to help thousands more.

“We do have a lot of people out here that’s really struggling,” said Stockton resident James Simpson. “It would help a lot of people, actually. A lot of people really need that extra support from the city. It’s a good thing the city is providing it.”

Stockton Economic Development Director Carrie Wright said the program is another layer of protection for renters who may now be facing evictions after the state’s moratorium expired Sept. 30.

“The city of Stockton residents are eligible for past due rent, future rent, utilities,” Wright explained. “In addition, we’ve added things like moving costs, deposits, application fees, storage fees, anything in case they do have to move, they also have some resources available to them.”

Eligible renters who apply for assistance may be protected from eviction for non-payment of rent. In Stockton, that need is great.

“We’ve received over 5,700 applications and they continue to roll in,” Wright told FOX40. “We assumed there [would] be an initial wave, and then it would taper off and we haven’t seen that to be true.”

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is part of the city’s efforts to provide housing stability and prevent people from living on the streets.

In all, the city has more than nearly $20 million left for rental relief and said they will keep approving applications until the money runs out.

“If we can people keep people housed, then we will have less risk of homelessness, and I think this is a great testament and helping more than 4,000 families be stable in their homes so they can continue to work continue to provide for their families,” Wright said. “We have millions of dollars that are as of yet to be committed. So there’s a good chance that if they qualify, they’re going to be receiving help.”

For more information on how to apply, click or tap here.