Stockton creates new review board to improve relations between police and community

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — In the wake of protests against police brutality, Stockton city officials announced Wednesday the creation of a new review board aimed at improving police and community relations.

The board is known as the City Manager Review Board and Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones and City Manager Harry Black are leading the joint initiative.

“The time is right for an initiative such as this,” Black told FOX40. “The CMRB’s work will include but not be limited to a review and analysis of citizen complaints, police calls for service, officer-involved shootings, use of force, assaults on officers.”

Black will appoint 24 volunteer members, from religious leaders to community activists, to serve on the board.

“What’s needed is again for us to really do the hard work of looking at sort of how do we best equip police officers, but also the community, to create the safety that we all deserve,” said Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs.

Black said the board will collect and analyze data, along with input from members, to help make informed decisions and recommendations to him on best police policies, practices and use of resources.

“We are leaning into this work, advancing this work of examining our police policies furthering the work of expansion on police-community trust issues,” said Chief Jones.

But according to Black, the city will not be required to follow the board’s recommendations and said the board will not have subpoena power.

“It creates a different dynamic that’s not necessarily geared towards collaborative problem solving,” explained Black.

Jones said he’s proud of the joint initiative because it’s what the community needs and deserves.

“We all want two things. We want safer communities and we want to reduce the amount of police encounters that end in negative outcomes. If we all want those two things, why can’t we work together?” asked Jones.

FOX40 reached out to the Stockton NAACP and the Stockton chapter of Black Lives Matter to get their reaction to this new board but neither group has responded.