Stockton daughter still searching for answers in father’s murder 14 years later

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton daughter continues her fight to put her father’s killer behind bars.

A decorated World War II fighter pilot, a humble husband and father, and a classy guy is how Kathryn “Kit” Fairbanks Wilson remembers her dad, Henry Fairbanks, who was 85 years old when he was severely beaten in his own home and left for dead in 2006.

“We just remember him constantly,” Wilson told FOX40. “I think about him all the time.”

But when she thinks about how she found him — bloodied, on the verge of his last breath — she said she can’t help but search for clues in that memory of that day in May.

“It’s hard ‘cause you always think that they’re going to find something,” she said.

Wilson said she immediately called 911, but her dad died hours later.

“My dad did not deserve that. Nobody does,” she said.

Investigators said someone had broken into Fairbanks’ apartment in his retirement community. They broke a window and left the Stockton father bloodied and bruised.

Wilson said the only thing that had been missing from her father’s apartment was a safe, and as far as she knew, it was empty.

Among the unanswered questions, she added, is her steady fight for justice.

“I hope they found out who did it, and they put him away,” Wilson said.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is asking anyone with information to please come forward and contact Investigator Eduardo Rodriguez at Eduardo.Rodriguez@sjcda.org