Stockton detectives arrest 2 suspects in gang-related assault

(Left to right) Stockton police say they arrested Henrylin Nguyen and Steven Khoun after a follow-up investigation into an assault.

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said detectives from its Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested two people after doing a follow-up investigation.

Officers said the investigation was centered on a gang-related assault from April 19. The detectives identified 35-year-old Henrylin Nguyen and 30-year-old Steven Khoun as suspects.

After warrants were obtained, officers say they searched a residence on Bernay Drive near Fleury Way and found seven guns, ammunition, narcotics and a large sum of money.

According to officials, both suspects were arrested on suspicion of gang enhancement and other charges.