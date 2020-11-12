Stockton Diocese releases updated list of priests accused of sexual abuse

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Diocese of Stockton published an updated version of its list of priests who have faced “credible accusations of sexual abuse of a child.”

First published in 2017, the list originally included “only those clergy or religious who were accused of abuse that occurred within the diocese, or who were accused while serving within the diocese,” according to a Stockton Diocese press release.

In the update published Thursday, the diocese added 27 priests and two religious order brothers who have faced the alleged accusations outside of their former service at Diocese of Stockton.

“The process of atoning for the horrible sins of clergy sexual abuse requires us to continually

revisit this list and seek to make it as thorough as we can,” Bishop Cotta said in a letter posted to the diocese’s website.

“A thorough, honest and open accounting of the sins of the past is necessary if our Church and the many victim-survivors of clergy abuse are to find healing,” he continued.

The firm Kinsale Management Consulting has reviewed the diocese’s personal files, and is led by Dr. Kathleen McChesney, a former executive assistant director of the FBI and a founding member of the Office of Child Protection at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The list can be found here.