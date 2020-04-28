Stockton eighth graders make, collect cards for senior citizens

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two students in Stockton are trying to brighten up senior citizens’ days by making cards.

For eighth graders 14-year-old LiLi Fujii and 13-year-old Sonia Shoaib, it all began as a leadership project at their school, Brookside Elementary.

With their teacher’s help, they decided that during this time it was important to keep the project going.

They have made and collected around 100 cards and encourage the community and fellow students to make their own as well. Cards can be placed in a collection box on the bench in front of the Brookside Elementary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.

They can also be mailed to 6507 Pacific Ave., No. 250, Stockton, 95207, care of LiLi Fujii and Sonia Shoaib.