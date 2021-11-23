Stockton Emergency Food Bank feeding thousands of families this Thanksgiving holiday

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton-San Joaquin Emergency Food Bank spent Tuesday distributing turkeys to families who have fallen on hard times.

Volunteers gathered at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds to distribute more than 2,500 turkeys to thousands of families.

The food bank and its partners have been hosting this giveaway for several years.

“Just blessed. … I fought cancer. I’m blessed. Cancer-free, had stage-three,” recipient Pam Cash shared. “And, this is amazing they help people like this.”

The first-come-first-first-served food giveaway began at 8 a.m. and lasted until 1 p.m.

In 2020, the food bank helped feed more than 177,000 people. By 9 a.m. Tuesday, they surpassed that number by 10,000.