Stockton families worried as $600 unemployment stimulus set to expire Saturday

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The extra $600 per week that so many unemployed Californians depend on is set to expire this Saturday.

One Stockton mother shared her frustration with the entire system. When FOX40 spoke to April Swan-Bivens in April, she had been at her wit’s end with the state’s Employment Development Department, or more accurately, the EDD’s automated system.

After weeks of frustration, the Bivens finally received her benefits in May but soon, along with 16% of unemployed Californians, will be out $600 dollars a week

“Unfortunate that some people that still actually need it that aren’t able to go back to work, aren’t going to be able to receive it anymore,” said Swan-Bivens

Bivens said that extra federal CARES Act money helped pay for her family’s basic needs, including food, clothes and shelter.

The extra unemployment funds are set to expire in three days.

“It was a big help. It helped out with everything that we were going through,” said Swan-Bivens.

In a deeply divided Congress, Congressman Josh Harder told FOX40 he, along with other Democrats, are working to find middle ground with Republicans.

“We need more urgency to solve this problem,” said Harder. “Maybe we can offer some extended benefits but at a reduced rate to the $600 increase that we saw in the CARES act. Maybe we can provide some benefits but for a shorter time.”

With just days before the extra benefit ends, Bivens said many families don’t have time to spare but she and her family will make it through.

“I think we’re going to be ok. We’ll just have to take it one day at a time and kinda just go with the flow,” said Swan-Bivens.

Harder said he is working to get some sort of an extension within the next two weeks.