Stockton family fears missing out on commencement due to virus

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Stockton middle schooler Santana Lopez is adjusting to the social distancing life with his three siblings.

He misses basketball, friends and their normal routine but his biggest worry is that after all his hard work he may not get to walk the stage at his school's commencement ceremony.

"Worked so hard for this day and he had a school dance, his last school dance, he had a school trip, his last school trip with his friends," his mom Jeannie Jones said. "And they've been together for three years and all that's kind of wiped out and in the air and we don't know."