Stockton family searches for answers in shooting death of 20-year-old man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting after a 20-year-old man was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the man’s body was found on Lower Jones Road near the Whiskey Slough Harbor.

“I can only imagine that someone hurt him,” said the man’s father, Olalio Macario Lainez. “Someone killed my son.”

Family said they last saw 20-year-old Edwin Macario Sunday when he left in the family van to go hang out with friends.

“He was a good, nice boy. He was obedient. He was respectful,” said Irma Domingo Jeronimo, Macario’s mother. “A lot of people respected him because he was always kind with everyone. He never got himself in trouble.”

They told FOX40 they got a call that the van was found burned on Los Angeles Street in Stockton early Monday morning, 9 miles from where Macario’s body was found.

“He was a kind man. He says the doesn’t know why this happened to him because he was such a sweet nice boy,” said Macario Lainez, through a translator.

They said Macario had three sisters and liked to play soccer in his spare time.

“We’re not going to have him here anymore. We are not going to see him anymore,” said Macario Lainez.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money so they can bury Macario back in their native country to be near the rest of their family.

“We want to send him back to Guatemala. I’m asking people for support so we can put him to rest in his country,” said Domingo Jeronimo.

Though the Macario family is mourning, they’re also pleading for answers and justice for Edwin.

“I want justice for my son. I want the responsible people to pay. I don’t want them free without paying for my son’s death,” said Macario Lainez.