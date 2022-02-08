Stockton Fire Capt. Fortuna to be honored during memorial, procession

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A memorial service and a procession will be held Tuesday to honor Stockton Fire Department Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna, who was shot and killed while responding to a fire last week.

Capt. Fortuna was killed while crews were working to keep a dumpster fire from spreading into nearby buildings on Jan. 31. He was a 21-year veteran of the fire department.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Banner Island Park in downtown Stockton. The service is only open to loved ones, the Stockton Fire Department, active and retired members of the fire service, law enforcement agencies and other invited guests.

Community members can watch the service via live stream on FOX40.com or the Stockton Fire Department’s Facebook page. People can also pay their respects by attending a roadside procession for Fortuna.

Community members can gather along the green lines featured on the map above.

FOX40 previously spoke with colleagues who said Fortuna was dedicated to helping new firefighters grow and was devoted to his community.

Deputy Chief Shannon Lewis said the support for Fortuna has been overwhelming.

“Max was a phenomenal person … had a great personality to him,” Lewis said. ”It was just an honor working for him.”

“The outpouring from the community and others throughout the nation has been overwhelming,” said Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards in a statement. “We appreciate and are humbled by the tremendous support. In lieu of flowers, Stockton Professional Firefighters Local 456 has provided an opportunity for making a donation at Fund the First, Fallen Fire Captain Max Fortuna, that will provide the greatest benefit to the Fortuna Family.”

Robert Somerville, the 67-year-old man suspected of shooting Capt. Fortuna, was arraigned on murder and weapons charges last week. Somerville’s family said the shooting was “not an intentional callous act.”